December 26, 2021
Report: Chelsea Handed Five Contract Updates Regarding Players' Stamford Bridge Futures

The Chelsea hierarchy is set for a busy few months as they try to negotiate new contracts with several players.

Four players are out of contract at the end of the season - Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva - with Rudiger increasingly likely to leave amid firm interest from Real Madrid. 

While the club have more confidence with the other three as they hope to extend their deals beyond next summer.

It has been previously claimed that Silva will sign a new contract with the Blues until June 2023. For Azpilicueta, who is attracting interest from Spain including Barcelona, his future remains unclear as he looks to hold out for a contract longer than just one year.

Christensen has recently changed representatives after stalling on contract talks with Chelsea, despite the club believing they had agreed a new long-term deal. 

As per the Telegraph, Mason Mount and Reece James are likely to be handed fresh long-term deals, being rewarded for their rise through the Academy into the first-team in recent seasons. 

Chelsea will hope to keep as many players at the club as possible with the January 1 date looming - this is when players out of contract can begin talks with foreign clubs, which leaves them free to agree pre-contracts ahead of next summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already plotted central defenders as possible targets to replace any outgoings. Sevilla's Jules Kounde is on the radar and Chelsea will assess their situation before making a decision over whether or not they will make another move in January, or wait until the summer to reignite their pursuit of the Frenchman.

