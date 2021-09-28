Report: Chelsea Handed Further Injury Boost Ahead of Juventus Match After Alvaro Morata & Paulo Dybala News

September 28, 2021
Report: Chelsea Handed Further Injury Boost Ahead of Juventus Match After Morata & Dybala News

A boost for the Blues.
Chelsea have been handed yet another injury boost ahead of their match with Juventus as the Italians could be without another one of their key players, according to reports.

Former Blue Alvaro Morata and Argentinian Paulo Dybala have already been sidelined with injury for the visit of Thomas Tuchel's side.

And, according to football.italia, midfielder Adrien Rabiot could also miss the match.

sipa_35155900

The French international did not feature against Sampdoria for the Italian giants, in a match that saw both Morata and Dybala substituted with injuries.

The report states that Rabiot trained alone ahead of the match and the Champions League clash could come too soon for him to be involved.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has already confirmed the exclusion of Dybala and Morata, saying that Moise Kean will lead the line for his side.

The Italians will be light in midfield without Rabiot, a contrast from Chelsea who have an abundance of talent in the middle of the park.

sipa_35155756

Tuchel will provide his team news in a press conference ahead of Wednesday's match with the Blues hoping to see Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic return from injury in time to feature.

The Italian side come into the game off a 3-2 win against their Serie A rivals whilst Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City at the weekend.

Juventus sit 9th in the table, having won two, drawn two and lost two matches in the league so far this season but are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches.

