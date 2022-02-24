Report: Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Final as Reece James Set to Return to Team Training

Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Handed Huge Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Final as Reece James Set to Return to Team Training

Reece James is set to return to Chelsea team training on Thursday after his lengthy injury lay-off, according to reports.

The wing-back has been sidelined since Chelsea's home clash against Brighton and Hove Albioin in December.

As per Nathan Gissing, James is set to return to Chelsea's first team training ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

imago1009543847h (1)

Taking to Twitter, the journalist wrote: "Reece James and Hudson-Odoi are all set to return to team training today."

This comes as a huge boost to Chelsea, who face Liverpool on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

It is unclear as to whether James will be available for selection but it seems unlikely that he will start after being out for so long, however he could be named in the matchday squad.

Read More

It was previously reported that Chelsea were hoping James would return from his hamstring injury by the end of the week and it looks like everything is going according to plan.

Chelsea have had to find short-term solutions to James' absence, with most recently Andreas Christensen filling in at right-back against Crystal Palace because of Cesar Azpilicueta missing. 

imago1010074606h

Thomas Tuchel previously refused to give an exact return date for the England international.

"He is still in individual training, progression a lot and doing what you can do in individual training," said the Blues head coach on Friday.

"We are waiting for him. The plan is he rejoins the group next week. It’s a long time, we are speaking seven or eight weeks. Everyone in the physical department is doing an excellent job. Once he is in the team training we can rely he did a lot and is ready to be under certain amounts of pressure and of freedom of movement, acceleration. Otherwise they will not give him free for team training.

“I don’t know (when he will play), every time I say now I will be wrong, guessing. I hope to have him back in team training then I can give more insight.”

