Chelsea are hoping Reece James will return from his hamstring injury by the end of next week, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley against Liverpool looking the 'most likely', according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been out since the start of the year after coming off with an injury during the 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of 2021.

James was confirmed to have suffered a hamstring tear and suffered a recent setback with illness that has delayed his return to action.

But Thomas Tuchel has been handed a major injury boost as the Mail report that Chelsea hope to welcome him back at some point next week, with James also due to re-join team training.

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, before their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next Sunday at Wembley.

And the final in the capital is looking the 'most likely' for James' return should everything go as planned for the full-back next week.

Chelsea have had to find short-term solutions to James' absence, with most recently Andreas Christensen filling in at right-back against Crystal Palace because of Cesar Azpilicueta missing.

Earlier this week, Tuchel refused to offer an exact return date for the England international but it appears a comeback is extremely close.

"He is still in individual training, progression a lot and doing what you can do in individual training," said the Blues head coach on Friday.

"We are waiting for him. The plan is he rejoins the group next week. It’s a long time, we are speaking seven or eight weeks. Everyone in the physical department is doing an excellent job. Once he is in the team training we can rely he did a lot and is ready to be under certain amounts of pressure and of freedom of movement, acceleration. Otherwise they will not give him free for team training.

“I don’t know (when he will play), every time I say now I will be wrong, guessing. I hope to have him back in team training then I can give more insight.”

Chelsea are hoping to welcome back Mason Mount for the final as well after he suffered an ankle injury during the Club World Cup final.

Tuchel added: "We will push for Mason, but Mason will be very early, I don’t think we will make it but we will try and then let’s see."

