Report: Chelsea Handed Trevoh Chalobah Injury Boost With Return 'as Soon as Next Week'

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost in regards to Trevoh Chalobah's injury lay-off, according to reports.

The defender was withdrawn from action against Watford and missed Chelsea's trip to West Ham, whilst also being a doubt to face Zenit.

However, as per the Athletic, the injury is better than first feared and Chalobah could return as early as next week.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The report states that the injury is 'not as bad as first feared' as the hamstring strain will not keep Chalobah out for a long period.

He could be able to return to action for next week despite not training ahead of the clash against Brentford.

There were concerns that the 22-year-old would be out for a 'significant period' but now the Blues have been handed a huge boost.

This comes as N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are all struggling with injury concerns and fatigue, ruling them out of Wednesday's clash.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chalobah could fill in for Chelsea in midfield in the absence of their three first choice stars, as he did briefly against Watford before being substituted.

Speaking on the match, Tuchel admitted he was worried about Chalobah's injury.

He said: "The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today.

"The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30."

He went on to miss the next match but will hopefully be back soon for Chelsea.

