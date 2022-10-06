Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: 'Every Team in the World Misses N'Golo Kante'
Report: Chelsea Have No Intention Of Extending N'Golo Kante's Contract

N'Golo Kante looks set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer next summer.

N'Golo Kante has had a disrupted last couple of years at Chelsea due to injury, and with his contract ended next year, it looks like his Blues career could be nearly over.

The French international joined the club in the summer of 2016 from then-Premier League champions Leicester City. 

He went on to win the English title again in his first season at Stamford Bridge, becoming the first player to win back-to-back league titles with different teams in the top flight.

On top of winning the league, Kante has also won the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The 31-year-old still performs when called upon - it is just fitness that has been his problem in recent times. 

According to Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM), Chelsea don't want to extend N'Golo Kante's contract, which expires next June and are set for a separation. The French midfielder wants to stay in London, where he is happy.

The Paris-born midfielder has made just two appearances this campaign, despite playing 262 at west London throughout the last six years.

Former manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Kante on numerous occasions, however, the arrival of Graham Potter could symbolise the end for the Blues legend.

If he were to depart then a replacement in the middle of the park would surely be needed...

