December 14, 2021
Report: Chelsea Have Not Suffered COVID-19 Outbreak Despite Rumours

Author:

Chelsea returned 'only negative tests' in the latest round of COVID-19 testing despite rumours stating that the Blues cancelled a team social event due to an outbreak in the camp.

These rumours began circulating on social media as a user stated that four Chelsea players had tested positive for coronavirus.

However, as per Adam Newson, these rumours are false and Chelsea returned all negative tests during the latest round of testing.

This comes as a boost to the Blues, with several Premier League clubs returning positive results in the past month.

Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Brighton on the weekend was postponed due to a COVID outbreak in their camp.

Chelsea cannot afford to have games rescheduled due to their congested fixture list, with the Blues travelling to Abu Dhabi in February to take part in the Club World Cup after winning the Champions League last season.

The negative tests will also come as a boost as Mateo Kovacic has been out of recent matches after testing positive upon his return from injury. 

“We have bad news," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference before Chelsea faced Zenit last week. "Mateo was in training yesterday with a big smile and a pure pleasure to have him back. He got tested positive today for Corona so he is isolating. Current headache. He is out for another several days, a huge setback for him personally and for all of us.”

Chelsea face Eveton on Thursday night, with Thomas Tuchel set to deliver his team news on Wednesday.

