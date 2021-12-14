Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Have 'Optimism' Over Thiago Silva's Contract Extension as He Wants to Stay

Author:

Chelsea are optimistic over defender Thiago Silva signing a contract extension with the club, according to reports.

The 37-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season but he has shown no signs of slowing down, impressing for the Blues this season.

As per the Guardian, Chelsea are optimistic over Silva's future as he wants to stay with the club for another season.

imago1008429534h

This comes as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract in the summer, leaving Chelsea in somewhat of a crisis.

Reports have stated that Rudiger is close to joining Spanish giants Real Madrid after positive talks were held, meaning that he would leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Read More

It was previously reported that Rudiger had moved closer to the exit door at Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid looked for an informal agreement.

imago1000626614h

Meanwhile, other Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are 'seriously watching' the situation of captain Azpilicueta, who could also leave on a free transfer.

There has been more positive news in regards to Christensen however, as the defender is 'one step away' from signing a contract extension at Chelsea.

Silva's situation is thought to be the easiest to manage, much like it was last season as he signed a rolling one year extension.

This could happen again if he keeps up his fine form and shows that age is just a number, whilst he rolls back the years with world class performances.

imago1008431997h
