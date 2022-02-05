Report: Chelsea Have Plan in Place if Rudiger, Christensen & Azpilicueta Depart

Chelsea have a plan in place if Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta depart the club when their contracts are up at the end of the season, according to reports.

The trio are all set to leave the club at the end of the season, as things stand, with no agreement to extend either of their deals beyong their current expiry date.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea are prepared for the case that all three depart and leave the Blues with a lack of defenders.

IMAGO / PA Images

The English outlet reports: "Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, technical and performance advisor Petr Cech and Tuchel are in contact regularly over such matters. They already have plans in place in case Rudiger, Christensen and/or Azpilicueta go."



Christensen surprisingly looks the most likely to leave despite it previously being throught that he was close to agreeing an extension.

Bayern Munich are the most heavily linked with the Danish defender, who could depart after spending every year of his professional career on the Chelsea books (despite two loan spells at Borussia Monchengladbach).

Chelsea are frustrated by the Dane as he has refused to sign an extension so far and could be on his way out of the club come June.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports have also stated that Rudiger has rejected Chelsea's latest contract offer as it still falls short of what the 28-year-old is holding out to persuade him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta has been heavily linked with a move back to Spain and in particular Barcelona, who could look to bring him in on a free.

Therefore, Chelsea must have a plan in place if they are to lose them as it would leave just Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah as senior central defenders at the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube