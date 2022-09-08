Report: Chelsea Have Verbal Agreement With Graham Potter
Wednesday was a whirlwind day for Chelsea Football Club and one that has the potential to be the catalyst for the new ownership of Todd Boehly. The day began with the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and ended with Graham Potter seemingly on the verge of taking over.
Following their defeat in Croatia to Dinamo Zagreb, the German manager was quickly given his marching orders the following day. Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter were identified as the two favorites and it appears the Englishman has the edge.
According to Ben Jacobs, the managerial search is already very advanced. Jacobs claimed on Wednesday that a verbal agreement between the Brighton boss and Chelsea hierarchy has already been reached.
The formal paperwork to both free Potter of his contract with the Seagulls as well as to tie him down with Chelsea is expected to be filed in the coming days.
The Blues are reportedly hoping to finalize his appointment before this weekend's fixture against Fulham, though it remains to be seen if this is feasible given the time constraints.
Regardless, Blues fans can rest assured that Boehly has identified his prime target and appears well on his way to bringing him in.
