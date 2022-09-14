Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund

New owner Todd Boehly has been quick to stamp his authority on Chelsea's board room. He is now moving to appoint a new sporting director at the club, with his search having reportedly led him to Salzburg.

Chelsea are set to take on RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday and reportedly are also interested in their current director Christoph Freund.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Echoing other similar reports, Ben Jacobs provided insight into the Blues' pursuit of the Austrian. According to Jacobs, talks between Freund and Boehly regarding his potential move to West London are thought to be 'pretty advanced'.

Jacobs mentions that Luis Campos is also an option for Boehly, though the protection clauses in his current PSG contract make a move to Chelsea very hard to facilitate in the near future.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite this, Freund is said to be leading the race for this position, and Boehly seems keen to appoint someone as quickly as possible.

Input from new manager Graham Potter is said to be important to whoever is ultimately hired, and Boehly may also look to hire a technical director in addition to whoever is appointed new Chelsea sporting director.

