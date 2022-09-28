Report: Chelsea Head Physio To Depart

Todd Boehly's steady restructuring of Chelsea has continued on, with the medical department the latest to experience shake-up. On Tuesday, head physio Thierry Laurent was informed he is no longer needed at Stamford Bridge.

Laurent has been working with Chelsea since 2005 and was promoted to head physio in 2014, so this will be quite the shakeup for the Blues.

Boehly reported broke the news to him in a brief Zoom call, with Laurent shocked by the news and eventually told that the club is hoping to bring their own physio in his place.

This latest news is fresh off the back of the head of the medical department, Paco Bicosa, being relieved of his role following 11 years of service at the club.

After purchasing Chelsea, Boehly and his fellow owners planned to fully evaluate the club and all its employees within their first 100 days of ownership and make decisions accordingly. This process is now well underway.

A timetable for the hiring of a replacement for Laurent has not been reported, though the upcoming World Cup would provide the opportunity to fully integrate the new hire in without having matches and injuries to contend with.

