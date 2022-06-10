Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Hesitate In Giving Reece James New Contract

Reece James has been one of the most influential right-backs in the world over the last year or so.

The England international still has three years left on his existing deal, however, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly faces the challenge of trying to resolve the contract issue.

James v Zaha #CHECRY

According to the Daily Mail, James currently earns £70k per week, which doesn't portray his role as a key first-team player for the team. There has been no approach from the Blues to try and increase his deal, which could potentially cause some friction.

The club made no attempt prior to the sanctioning of former owner Roman Abramovich to reward their number twenty-four for his performances on the pitch for his club and country.

Frank Lampard handed James his debut back in September 2019, and he's since made 122 appearances while scoring nine goals.

James played his first game for England in lockdown and has a total of eleven caps. He is expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in November.

James and Lampard

Although the 22-year-old has come through the academy, at the moment he's considered one of most attractive young assets in world football and will not be short of offers if he does decide to leave Chelsea.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are now monitoring James' situation.

With a rebuilding project on the cards for Tuchel, it is vital that James is kept happy at the club.

