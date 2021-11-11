Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Hopeful of Agreeing Andreas Christensen Contract Extension Amid Impasse

    Chelsea are hoping to agree a new contract with Andreas Christensen despite issues in recent weeks, according to reports. 

    The 25-year-old's contract in west London runs out next summer and he is yet to agree an extension with the European champions.

    Christensen looked to be close to agreeing a new deal however demands were changed. 

    The Dane was set to be offered a five-year contract but a change in goalposts saw Christensen's agent propose that the length of contract be reduced to three years.

    As per the Telegraph, it stunned Chelsea as they believed they had agreed a deal to extend Christensen's stay. 

    The club will now need to rush talks to ensure an agreement is struck and finalised before January 1. If no deal is reached, Christensen will be free to talk to clubs and can agree a pre-contract ahead of next summer when he is set to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer. 

    Chelsea still have 'belief and hope' that he will sign a new deal with Tuchel 'keen' to keep the defender at the club

    Christensen provided an update on his future during the international break, stating: “I don’t think about it (talking to other clubs from January) at all. I enjoy playing football and I don’t feel there is any pressure or anything. I just enjoy it. I don’t know why everyone thinks it’s a bad situation. No one has said it’s bad [for] both parties.

    “I’m still happy and I enjoy playing football. Yes (it’s in Chelsea’s interest to tie him down to a new contract), but on the other hand, they also have a player who right now enjoys playing football and the coach shows him confidence. There is no bad relationship, there is nothing.”

