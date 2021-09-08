September 8, 2021
Report: Chelsea 'Hopeful' Of Thiago Silva Suspension U-Turn Following FIFA Ban

A glimmer of hope?
The Premier League are hopeful of resolving the banning of South American players which could benefit Chelsea and Thiago Silva, according to reports.

Silva is set to miss Chelsea's next two fixtures against Aston Villa on Saturday, and then their Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg. This is due to the Brazil FA asking FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension because clubs didn't release their players for the international break, which goes against FIFA's rules. 

Silva wanted to join up with the Brazil squad for the most recent international break but permission was withdrawn by the Premier League due to the UK Government's Covid-19 protocol.

It had been previously reported that Chelsea among several other clubs who will be affected will contest the suspension order. 

And now the Mail report that the Premier League is hopeful that the players banned will be able to play this weekend, which could benefit Chelsea, Silva and Thomas Tuchel. 

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has written to clubs and suggested a resolution 'is in sight', with several parties in talks to try to find a solution. 

Time is running out for a decision to be made with Chelsea playing on Saturday evening against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. 

Silva has played just 45 minutes of Premier League action for Chelsea this season after coming off the bench against Liverpool in their most recent league outing.  

