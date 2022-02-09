Report: Chelsea Identify Brighton Wing-Back Marc Cucurella as Transfer Target

Chelsea have identified Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back Marc Cucurella as a potential transfer target ahead of the summer window, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season and caused Chelsea problems in their clash against the Seagulls.

As per Goal, Cucurella has emerged as a target at wing-back for Thomas Tuchel's side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Spanaird has impressed both in a back five and back four for Graham Potter's side and has caught the eye of Chelsea, who can play with both formations.

Tuchel has confirmed in recent weeks that the Blues could move forward with a back four, a system that does not suit Marcos Alonso, so they could look to bring in a different player.

“It has to make sense," Tuchel responded to questions over whether or not four-back has become a viable option for the Blues moving forward.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I always told you, why should we change? It’s successful and suits our players. For a back three you need three central defenders. For a back five you need three and two wingbacks.

"We simply did not have the players available to play a back five. We took the responsibility and the risk to shift into a back four while we were attacking. This is possible. The differences are not that big. If it suits the players and the positions, which it did for this game, we should be always open for it."

Ben Chilwell's ACL surgery ruled him out until the end of the season and it is not a certain that he will come back and show his fantastic form that he did before, therefore a wing-back to provide compitition could come through the doors in the summer, especially if Alonso departs.

