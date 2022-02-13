Report: Chelsea Impressed With Thomas Tuchel's January Transfer Stance & Set to Back Manager in Summer

Chelsea were impressed by Thomas Tuchel for his stance in the January transfer window as he did not use Covid or injury excuses to push for signings, according to reports.

The Blues made no acquisitions in the winter window but recalled Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo.

As per Telegraph Sport, Chelsea were impressed by Tuchel's stance in Janaury.

The report states: "Chelsea were impressed by the fact Tuchel did not use Covid and injuries as an excuse to push for unnecessary January signings that could have left them with a bloated squad come the summer."

The Blues were linked with summer moves for wing-backs as well as a Deadline Day deal for Ousmane Dembele.

However, a left-back addition would have seen Chelsea have potentially four left-backs at the end of the season with Emerson Palmieri, Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell already on the books.

In the attacking areas, Chelsea are already full of fantastic options with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech already at the club.

It was reported that Tuchel wanted Dembele to sign for Chelsea at all costs on Deadline Day, however the board are now impressed at him not demanding any additions.

Chelsea were hit with a wave of injuries and Covid cases, seeing their form drop off in December.

Despite this, Tuchel stuck with his squad and did not bring in any additions in January and now he is set to be rewarded with summer incomings.

The Telegraph continue to write: "The club back Tuchel to lead a sustained League challenge next season and strengthen the squad during the summer."

