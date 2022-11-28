Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director

Chelsea's pursuit of a new Sporting Director has been well-documented and has been ongoing for several weeks. According to reports on Monday, this search will continue indefinitely as the Blues look for the right candidate to fill the job.

Ben Jacobs updated Chelsea fans on the latest surrounding their club's vacant Sporting Director position, stating that they feel their current recruitment setup is viable for the upcoming January transfer window.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Not all of the recent new hires will be in position to operate during the window, but Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley have started already and will be spearheading recruitment. Joe Shields and Laurence Stewart will start at a later, undetermined date.

Owner Todd Boehly is currently operating as the de-facto Sporting Director, a role he is reportedly comfortable enough to continue in this January. This has lessened pressure on the club to conclude their Sporting Director search, allowing them to find the right candidate.

No new names have been mentioned of late for the position but this is something to pay attention to following the conclusion of the January window.

