Report: Chelsea 'in pole position' to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Chelsea are leading the race to land 17-year-old Kays Ruiz-Atil from French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The 17-year-old has been targeted by the Blues, and according to reports in France, Claude Makelele has travelled to France in an attempt to finalise a move for the teenager.

As per RMC Sport, Makelele is working on a deal for the teenager, and PSG are willing to listen to offers for the youngster.

Makelele was present in PSG's 3-3 draw with AS Monaco in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Former Blue and Parisien is now a technical mentor at Chelsea for the Blues' academy stars.

Ruiz-Atil joined the French side back in 2015 from Barcelona, but has yet to make a senior appearance for PSG.

Chelsea will need to negotiate a fee for Kays Ruiz-Atil, whose contract expires in 2021 at the Parc Des Princes.

However according to the report, the French side are becoming 'irritated' by the lack of formal communication from Chelsea, with the Blues yet to make a concrete approach for the teenager.

Chelsea have dealt directly with the 17-year-old's representatives as they look to finalise a deal.

----------

Have you seen Kays Ruiz-Atil play before - do you think the Blues should sign him? Let us know down below in the thread!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube and don't forget to hit that 'Follow' button in the top-right corner to keep up to date with all of the latest Chelsea news!