Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea 'in pole position' to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Matt Debono

Chelsea are leading the race to land 17-year-old Kays Ruiz-Atil from French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports. 

The 17-year-old has been targeted by the Blues, and according to reports in France, Claude Makelele has travelled to France in an attempt to finalise a move for the teenager.

As per RMC Sport, Makelele is working on a deal for the teenager, and PSG are willing to listen to offers for the youngster.

Makelele was present in PSG's 3-3 draw with AS Monaco in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Former Blue and Parisien is now a technical mentor at Chelsea for the Blues' academy stars.

Ruiz-Atil joined the French side back in 2015 from Barcelona, but has yet to make a senior appearance for PSG. 

Chelsea will need to negotiate a fee for Kays Ruiz-Atil, whose contract expires in 2021 at the Parc Des Princes. 

However according to the report, the French side are becoming 'irritated' by the lack of formal communication from Chelsea, with the Blues yet to make a concrete approach for the teenager.

Chelsea have dealt directly with the 17-year-old's representatives as they look to finalise a deal.

----------

Have you seen Kays Ruiz-Atil play before - do you think the Blues should sign him? Let us know down below in the thread!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube and don't forget to hit that 'Follow' button in the top-right corner to keep up to date with all of the latest Chelsea news!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Reece James pens new long-term Chelsea deal

Reece James has penned a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which sees his new deal at the club run until 2025.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea target Timo Werner hails Premier League 'most interesting league'

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has revealed that he believes that the Premier League is the most interesting league in the world.

Matt Debono

Report: West Ham interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan

West Ham are interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan for the remainder of the season.

Matt Debono

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare set to join Chelsea or Manchester United - Arsenal cool interest

Boubakary Soumare is set to join a Premier League club in January, with Chelsea and Manchester United set to battle it out for the Lille midfielder.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic on start at Chelsea, Frank Lampard and offers injury update

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up on his start to life at Chelsea, and has provided an injury update on his tendon injury.

Matt Debono

OFFICIAL: Conor Gallagher joins Swansea City on loan until the end of the season

Conor Gallagher has completed his loan move to Championship side Swansea City, and will spend the rest of the season at the Liberty Stadium.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed MAJOR boost ahead of London derby clash with Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the London derby with Chelsea after the appeal to have his suspension of three games reduced was rejected.

Matt Debono

Jeremie Boga: Chelsea 'could exercise' €15M buy-back clause for Sassuolo winger

Chelsea could activate the €15 million buy-back clause for Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga.

Matt Debono

Lyon President insists Moussa Dembele will not be sold amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has once again ruled out any move which would see forward Moussa Dembele head to the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea's DNA is to fight for and win trophies

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has looked back on the last decade at the club, and has reflected on what the DNA of the Blues is.

Matt Debono