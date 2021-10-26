Report: Chelsea 'in Talks' With Cesar Azpilicueta Over New Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea are set to offer captain Cesar Azpilicueta a new contract and are 'in talks' with the defender over extending his deal.

The 32-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season but is likely to renew with the club.

As per the Guardian, Chelsea are in talks with the defender over extending his contract beyond the end of the season.

Azpilicueta has been a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side, playing in his preferred right centre back role since the German has taken over from Frank Lampard.

The Spaniard has been impressive and led his side to a UEFA Champions League and Super Cup triumph in the past year.

The Blues captain, at present, is confident the deal will get resolved and has assured fans that he is happy with where he stands at the club.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said previously.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can"

