Report: Chelsea in Talks With Thomas Tuchel Over New Contract

Thomas Tuchel is in discussions with Chelsea over improving his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier this week, there was speculation that Todd Boehly had contacted Thomas Tuchel's camp about extending his contract.

When he was appointed as Chelsea's manager in 2021, the German was given a relatively short contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Since signing, Tuchel has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel

The 48-year-old also weathered the storm during the transfer ban and Roman Abramovich situation, which eventually saw Boehly's consortium buy the club.

Even since buying the club, the American owner has backed Tuchel and so far, they've had a fairly successful transfer window.

Now, it is being reported by the reliable German journalist, Christian Falk, that Chelsea are indeed in negotiations with Tuchel over a new deal.

Thomas Tuchel Champions League

This new deal has been coming for a long time now. Tuchel has got Chelsea back to a position where they can eventually start challenging for the Premier League title.

It may not be this season that it happens but with the backing of the owners and the right players, the German can make his mark on Chelsea's history even more than he already has.

Hopefully this can be wrapped up sooner rather than later as it will help potential transfers in the future.

