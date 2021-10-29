Report: Chelsea 'Increasingly Confident' of Andreas Christensen Contract Extension

Chelsea are now confident that Andreas Christensen will sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The defender, whose deal expires in the summer, was set for further talks with the club after it was reported that previous discussions had broken down.

As per footballinsider247, Chelsea are now increasingly confident that a deal will be reached with the Dane.

The report states that a Chelsea source have told the website that Chelsea are in talks with Christensen's fathre and all parties are positive that a breakthrough will be secured.

It had been reported that Chelsea had already offered Christensen a deal, that deal however, would see him remain as one of the lowest earners in the squad, leading to him feeling undervalued.

It is clear that his Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Christensen to remain with the club as he heaped praise upon the defender recently.

"Everybody has personality in this dressing room." he said.

"Not everyone is on the same level of volume in speaking, not everyone is speaking out loud of being aggressive.

"They are all personalities. Andreas is a curious one, he needs trust and for me a clear task of what to do, what not to do. I think he has his qualities on the sporting side."

Tuchel has shown huge trust in Christensen ever since the German arrived in January, adding: "He is also a trustful and reliable person. These are good attitudes as a defender.

"From time to time he needs to be reminded to come out of his shell and show his strengths."

