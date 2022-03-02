Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested Hansjörg Wyss Backed By American Consortium

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who is interested in Chelsea, is being backed by an American consortium consisting of three businessmen, according to reports.

As per the latest reports, Abramovich is now inviting bids for the club this week as he comes under further pressure over possible sanctions to his assets and finances following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

As per Blick, behind the Swiss billionaire is a consortium from America, currently consisting of three businessmen.

imago1010114109h

The report states that the Americans are considering taking over the Champions League winner with Wyss if Abramovich is to sell the club.

The price is too high despite the details not being clarigied as Wyss told Blick: "As of today, we don't know the exact selling price."

It was previously reported that the Chelsea owner wanted £4 billion to part ways with his club, where he has won every trophy possible since being in charge.

Abramovich has been claimed to list his Kensington property, worth around £125 million, up for sale this week. 

imago0152179248h

Negotiations are set to take place in the 'next few days' with any sale of the club happening quickly.

Abramovich tried to hand over the 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to the trustees of the charitable foundation to distance himself from the club, and to protect the Blues from any speculation and uncertainty. 

But no deal has been agreed to transfer the stewardship over, with talks still ongoing.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen to the club in the future but it is one to keep an eye on.

