Report: Chelsea Interested In Leverkusen Sporting Director Tim Steidten

IMAGO / Grubisic

Having been rejected by RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are now turning to Bayer Leverkusen's Tim Steidten

Todd Boehly is on the hunt for a new sporting director at Chelsea. He has been rejected by his number one target Christoph Freund and is now reportedly contemplating an alternative in the Bundesliga. 

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, the Blues are now eying Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten. They wish to hold talks with him shortly regarding the open sporting director role.

Tim Steidten

Chelsea were very confident they had secured the future of Freund, but are now having to consider alternatives following Salburg's confirmation of Freund staying. 

The Blues and Steidten were in contact this summer regarding the loan of Callum Hudson-Odoi, meetings that potentially left an impression on Boehly. The American owner hopes to appoint a new sporting director before the clubs break for the November World Cup.

Todd Boehly

Boehly is primarily looking for a new sporting director who heavily utilizes data, something that was not common under previous owner Roman Abramovich. This is what made Freund so appealing and might be why he has now reportedly moved on to Steidten. 

If Boehly is still intent on a quick appointment, look for reports to pick up in the coming weeks regarding Chelsea's sporting director search. 

