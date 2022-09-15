Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Portuguese Club Purchase

It has recently emerged that new owner Todd Boehly is interested in a multi-club setup, with Portuguese options currently being examined.

In a bid to revamp his new club, Todd Boehly is looking to create a multi-club model, like the one that the Red Bull clubs currently have. According to reports on Wednesday, Chelsea are currently doing their due diligence on acquirable clubs in Portugal. 

Matt Law of the Telegraph put out a report on the details surrounding this new development. The article claims that Boehly, Chelsea academy manager Neil Bath, and agent Jorge Mendes met in June regarding brokering a deal for a Portuguese club. 

Portugal is seen as a prime country to have a satellite club, as the consensus is the domestic league is amongst the best outside the traditional top five leagues. Additionally, it has produced a plethora of young talent in recent years, something Chelsea could tap into.

Besides Portugal, Chelsea have reportedly also considered their options in Belgium, though it is unclear to what extent Belgium has been considered.

This move to a multi-club model would help Chelsea better utilize their famed academy by streamlining the loan process and giving their young talent every opportunity to develop and break into the Chelsea first team. 

