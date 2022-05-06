Chelsea are keen to extend Mason Mount's contract but have been unable to do so due to the sanctions in place affecting Roman Abramovich and the club.

The 23-year-old 's current deal expires in 2024, with the club unable to negotiate new terms until a takeover is complete.

As per ESPN, Chelsea are keen to extend his contract but are not currently able to do so.

Chelsea owner Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government as the club were put under restrictions, meaning that they cannot extend the contract of any players.

This has led to Antonio Rudiger informing Thomas Tuchel of his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, when his deal expires.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were planning to open talks with Mount over his contract that currently runs until 2024, along with Reece James.

However, there are more pressing issues as Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's deals expire earlier than the previously mentioned pair, in 2023.

Tuchel has already previously admitted he wants both of the midfielders futures sorted this summer to avoid the duo going into the final year of their deals without clarity but will also be keen to extend Mount's deal sooner rather than later.

The Todd Boehly consortium have been named as the preferred bidders for Chelsea and are getting closer to being named as the next owners.

It has been stated that the consortium are aware of the need to act quickly to improve the terms of James and Mount's contracts when they can act.

Some reports have said that Mount's future could be thrown into doubt over the current ownership sitaution, with clubs across Europe monitoring his situation.

