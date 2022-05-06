Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Keen to Extend Mason Mount Contract Amid European Interest

Chelsea are keen to extend Mason Mount's contract but have been unable to do so due to the sanctions in place affecting Roman Abramovich and the club.

The 23-year-old 's current deal expires in 2024, with the club unable to negotiate new terms until a takeover is complete.

As per ESPN, Chelsea are keen to extend his contract but are not currently able to do so.

imago1011718162h

Chelsea owner Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government as the club were put under restrictions, meaning that they cannot extend the contract of any players.

This has led to Antonio Rudiger informing Thomas Tuchel of his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, when his deal expires.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were planning to open talks with Mount over his contract that currently runs until 2024, along with Reece James.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, there are more pressing issues as Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's deals expire earlier than the previously mentioned pair, in 2023.

Tuchel has already previously admitted he wants both of the midfielders futures sorted this summer to avoid the duo going into the final year of their deals without clarity but will also be keen to extend Mount's deal sooner rather than later.

imago1011713579h

The Todd Boehly consortium have been named as the preferred bidders for Chelsea and are getting closer to being named as the next owners.

It has been stated that the consortium are aware of the need to act quickly to improve the terms of James and Mount's contracts when they can act.

Some reports have said that Mount's future could be thrown into doubt over the current ownership sitaution, with clubs across Europe monitoring his situation.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011712116h
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI to Face Wolves: Kovacic & Loftus-Cheek Set to Start in Jorginho & Kante's Absence

By Nick Emms16 minutes ago
imago1010991211h (1)
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Wolves | Premier League

By Matt Debono43 minutes ago
imago1011270255h
News

Thomas Tuchel Has 'Zero Problems' With Christian Pulisic After Father's Deleted Tweet

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011716887h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights 'Important Week' for Chelsea Ahead of Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011716888h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Chelsea Reaction vs Wolves After Everton Defeat

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011705469h (1)
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Wolves

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011627124h
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Wolves: Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Ruled Out as Mateo Kovacic Available

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011693481h
News

Report: Chelsea Frustrated That Abramovich Sanctioning Halted Haaland Pursuit

By Nick Emms2 hours ago