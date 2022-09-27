Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Jude Bellingham For 2023

After his elite performances over the international break, Jude Bellingham is a target for a host of top European clubs, including Chelsea.
Bellingham played the full 90 minutes in both of England's Nations League games and was awarded Man of the Match in last night's 3-3 draw with Germany, attracting rave reviews from pundits and fans alike.

Now, Ben Jacobs is reporting that Chelsea are one of the world's top teams that are after his signature next summer, but find themselves not as front runners for his services.

Along with England, Bellingham has been a superstar for his club side Borussia Dortmund having already made 100 appearances for the club at the age of 19.

Bellingham has already made a century of appearances for Dortmund

Recent rumours have said Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also in the race to sign Bellingham, who looks very likely to be part of England's starting midfield at the World Cup alongside Declan Rice.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice

Bellingham and Declan Rice attempt to stop Jamal Musiala

Jacobs also says that Chelsea are willing to structure a deal for the midfielder in line with Dortmund's desires, with the German club valuing him at around £150million, but with rivals clubs also keen on signing the player, Todd Boehly will have to find a way to persuade Bellingham to choose Stamford Bridge over the likes of The Bernabeu or Anfield.

