Report: Chelsea keeping tabs on QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze

Chelsea have been linked with Championship starlet Eberechi Eze, with the QPR midfielder attracting interest from across the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has been in hot form this season for the Hoops in the Championship, recording seven goals and four assists in 19 appearances in the second tier this term.

He's been an integral part of boss Mark Warburton's plans at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A report in The Sun reveals that Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester City have all sent scouts to watch the youngster this season.

Eze has already featured for the England U21s and is a highly regarded talent.

Queens Park Rangers rate the midfielder at a whopping £20 million, and with the January transfer window coming up, they are bracing themselves for a wave of interest in their star man.

Tottenham are reportedly the front-runners for his signature, however that was whilst Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of Spurs.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has hinted that the Blues could be ready to spend in January should their transfer embargo be lifted before the winter window.

"I understand what you are saying and it is hard to disprove it, except to say: ‘Let’s see what happens in the next transfer window.’

"The point I am making – it’s a glib one – if we go out in the next window and spend a zillion, it’s pretty hard to argue that things are on hold," Bruce Buck responded to claims of Chelsea being on hold.



Chelsea have had an array of young talent fly through the ranks this season under Frank Lampard.

Who will be the next to breakthrough into the first-team?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube