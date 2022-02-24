Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Learn Date of Champions League Final as UEFA Set to Make Decision

Chelsea have learned the date of the 2022 Champions League final as UEFA are set to make a decision on the venue.

The original final was set for May 29 in St Petersburg, a year on from when Chelsea beat Man City in last year's clash.

However, as per Sun Sport, UEFA are set to strip St Petersburg's Gazprom Arena of the final as they prepare an emergency meeting on Friday.

imago1009011031h

UEFA took to Twitter to write: "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10:00 CET on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.

"Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee."

Read More

And the Sun have stated that members of the European Parliament have already written to Uefa boss Aleksander Ceferin, telling him: “Uefa must act now.”

imago1008549635h

Uefa bosses held intensive talks  over the issue and then released the above statement to reveal that a decision will be made in Friday's meeting.

This comes after political issues around Russia and UEFA are under intense pressure to act now, and London has been discussed as a potential replacement venue.

Chelsea will be hoping to reach this season's final and have put themselves in good stead to reach the next round after beating LOSC Lille 2-0 in the round of 16.

Kai Havertz's opener was added to by a Christian Pulisic goal as Chelsea look to progress into the quarter final stage.

