Report: Chelsea-Linked Leonardo Spinazzola Set For Lengthy Lay-Off After Breaking Achilles Tendon

The left-sided midfielder has suffered a cruel injury after bursting onto the scene at the ongoing European Championships.

Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola will spent the coming months on the sidelines, according to reports.

He injured his Achilles tendon in the second-half of his side's 2-1 win over Belgium in the Round of 16 of the Euros on Friday, as was confirmed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The AS Roma star has been one of the tournament's best players, and his performances for Gli Azzurri haven't gone unnoticed, with several clubs across Europe registering their interest in Spinazzola.

However, despite another injury set-back that forced him to tears as he left the pitch on Friday, the wing-back is in good spirits and is looking to return stronger that ever in a few months. He said: “I’m sure I’ll be back soon! Impossible is nothing with this team spirit."

It has previously been reported that Chelsea have already asked AS Roma about the 28-year-old this summer, after being impressed by his displays on the left flank for Roberto Mancini's side.

Real Madrid and Juventus have also been keeping tabs on the former Atalanta man, who was named Man of the Match after astonishing displays for his country against Austria and Turkey in the group-stage.

Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, who all play in Spinazzola's position.

However, with Alonso and Emerson strongly linked with Chelsea exits this summer, Spinazzola would make an ideal replacement.

It has been claimed that Roma are 'attentive to every type of offer' they will receive for Spinazzola this summer. Chelsea have also been linked with Spinazzola's international teammate Manuel Locatelli.

What Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

