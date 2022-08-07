Report: Chelsea Loan Player Levi Colwill Makes His Premier League Debut

After his move to Brighton And Hove Albion, Levi Colwill finally got to make his Premier League debut at the age of 19.

Brighton took on Manchester United at Old Trafford in their opening game of the season today which saw the away side take all three points with a 2-1 victory.

Pascal Gross scored two goals in the first half which would end up being enough to get the victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time ever.

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill made his debut today after getting subbed on in the 90th minute to secure the victory for the Seagulls

Colwill joined the club on loan only two days ago after Thomas Tuchel decided he had not seen enough of the youngster to put him in the Chelsea team.





Chelsea and Brighton seem to be in good business after the Blues signed Marc Cucurella for £60 million plus add-ons. This would become Brighton's most expensive player they have ever sold.

Cucurella would end up making his Chelsea debut yesterday, after coming on in the 75th minute to help the Blues secure a 1-0 victory against Everton in their opening game of the season.

With Chilwell still looking for match fitness, Cucurella could potentially become Tuchel's first choice left wing-back now that he has time to get amongst the squad in training.

