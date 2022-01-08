Report: Chelsea Looked Into Sending Kepa Arrizabalaga Out on Loan Over Summer Months

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was close to signing a loan deal away from Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021, according to reports.

The Blues no. one was signed from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a fee of £71.6 million, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

However, following a run of disappointing performances, Kepa was replaced by Senegal international Edouard Mendy in the summer of 2020 and has since been the substitute goalkeeper.

As per the Athletic, Kepa was close to making a loan move away from the west London club in the summer of 2021, following a season prior where he made just 14 appearances.

The report states that after looking into a possible loan move, Chelsea discovered that all the top sides across Europe had the position already covered, meaning Kepa was unlikely to find too much game time elsewhere.

Kepa may also be of interest to Lazio if a loan deal were to take place, with the Italian side now managed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The Spaniard has previously admitted that he still has 'a fantastic relationship with Maurizio'. However, if he were to move to Lazio on loan, Thomas Tuchel's side would likely be forced to pay a large amount of his current wages.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Kepa's performances have been improving and the January period, while Edouard Mendy is away on Africa Cup of Nation's duty, Kepa will have the chance to prove himself.

