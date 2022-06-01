Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Looking to Add Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Andrea Berta to Their Ranks

Chelsea are looking at Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta as a potential replacement for current director Marina Granovskaia, according to reports.

With the finalisation of Chelsea's takeover by Todd Boehly earlier this week, Granovskaia was linked with a potential exit from the club due to Russia's diminishing power at the west London club in the absence of Roman Abramovich.

She has, however, made it clear that she will remain at the club and run their operations throughout the summer, although this is likely to just be her short-term future.

imago1008656035h

As reported by BILD, Atletico Madrid sporting director, Andrea Berta, is Thomas Tuchel's first choice to become successor of Granovskaia should she leave in August.

The news comes following Tuchel's interest in a number of La Liga players as he looks to rebuild his defence ahead of next season.

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta all potentially leaving and heading for Spain, Tuchel is keen to reinforce his defensive units.

On his list are Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez, alongside Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Pau Torres of Villarreal.

imago0045916863h

Other possibilities for the German tactician are Barcelona's Sergiño Dest and Josko Gvardiol who currently represents RB Leipzig.

Granovskaia has held a hugely important role at Chelsea during her time in west London but it is believed that she, alongside chairman Bruce Buck, want to remain at Stamford Bridge 'at least for a transitional period' after the completion of the club's takeover.

imago1011278264h
