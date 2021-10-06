October 6, 2021
Report: Chelsea Losing Battle to Bring Thiago Silva Back Early From Brazil Duty

A blow.
Chelsea are one of several Premier League clubs that fear they are losing the battle to have their South American players released early from international duty in order to play in the next round of Premier League fixtures.

Thiago Silva has been called up by Brazil to play their World Cup qualifiers, but this could lead to him missing out on Chelsea's clash with Brentford.

As per Mail Online, Chelsea and other clubs are fearful of their players not returning in time to feature for their clubs.

The Mail continued to cite Sportsmail as they report that Premier League sides have 'asked their players to consider withdrawing' from international duty to be available for their clubs.

Silva did not travel to South America during the last international break and was reportedly set to be suspended as Chelsea did not allow him to travel, however the Brazil Federation did not take further action.

This time, Chelsea are allowing the Brazil captain to travel and play for his country but this could lead to him missing the Blues' next match upon his return.

Thomas Tuchel has previously aired his frustration with the decision, as he stated: "He will go and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the match day versus Brentford.

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold himm back. It's impossible."

