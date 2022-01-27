Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea 'Make Contact' With Niklas Sule's Representatives Following Bayern Munich Decision

Chelsea have already made contact with Niklas Sule's representatives this summer ahead of his summer Bayern Munich exit, according to reports.

The 26-year-old will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season when his contract expires after the club confirmed an agreement couldn't be reached between the two parties. 

Bayern Munich chairman Oliver Kahn confirmed: "It took a long time and we made him an offer. He didn’t accept that offer."

imago1009419062h

Sule has attracted interest from across Europe, with a move to Newcastle United ruled out, however Chelsea remain admirers of the Germany international. 

As per Adam Newson, Chelsea gave 'serious consideration' to making a £30 million for Sule last summer however opted to pursue Jules Kounde of Sevilla instead, an attempt which failed. 

Read More

Now Sule's next destination unclear, with reports suggesting he is close to an agreement with a club amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, the Blues have already made preliminary moves this month.

imago1009398240h

football.london claim Chelsea have been in contact with Sule's representatives this month which could see the Blues 'firm up their interest' in the weeks ahead.

Chelsea could lose three defenders of their own this summer. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract this summer, with the club yet to agree deals. 

Tuchel's side are expected to make a renewed move for Kounde this summer, but with Sule available on a free transfer Chelsea could look to swoop in.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009382891h
News

Report: Chelsea 'Make Contact' With Niklas Sule's Representatives Following Bayern Munich Decision

1 minute ago
imago1009363061h
Transfer News

Report: Talks Between Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea Are 'More Encouraging'

25 minutes ago
imago1009351277h
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea's Concerns Over Erling Haaland Transfer Revealed

1 hour ago
imago1009392037h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta's New Contract Duration Demand is Stumbling Block to Chelsea Deal

1 hour ago
imago1009095433h (2)
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has Been Undemanding When it Comes to Chelsea's Recruitment

1 hour ago
imago1009393752h
Transfer News

Report: Xavi 'Fighting Hard' for Cesar Azpilicueta as Barcelona 'Confident' of Landing Free Transfer

2 hours ago
imago1008894165h
News

'Up and Down' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Chelsea Struggles

3 hours ago
imago1008934178h (1)
News

Chelsea Learn March Fixture Schedule as Premier League TV Picks Confirmed

3 hours ago