Report: Chelsea make enquiry for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita and his representatives over a potential move across London.

The Eagles keeper joined the club back in 2018 on a free transfer, and his performances this season have caught the attention of a few Premier League clubs.

According to AS, Chelsea are considering making a move for the 33-year-old shot-stopper this summer.

Chelsea's goalkeeping scout Christophe Lollichon has reportedly been in touch with Guaita's representatives about his situation and financial demands at Selhurst Park.

Willy Caballero, the Blues' no.2, is set to leave at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract, and Frank Lampard has lined the Spaniard up as one of the options to replace the Argentine.

Manchester City and West Ham United are also interested in a potential move for the veteran shot-stopper.

Crystal Palace have the fifth best defence in the Premier League this term, and Vicente Guaita has only conceded 24 in between the sticks for the Eagles so far.

Vicente Guaita's deal with Crystal Palace expires at the end of next season [2020/21].

Kepa Arrizabalaga has come under huge scrutiny for some of his performances this season, but he still has the full back of head coach Frank Lampard.

"I’ll always defend all the players," Lampard said after Kepa Arrizabalaga's error against Newcastle United.

"If there are individual errors then players are the first ones to put their hands up and goalkeepers should be as well. You’re quite isolated and it’s a difficult job because the spotlight is really on you individually."

