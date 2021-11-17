Report: Chelsea Make Major Contract Decision to Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Deal

Chelsea will extend Cesar Azpilicueta's contract by a further year, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been a long-serving member of the squad since his arrival in the summer of 2012 from Marseille.

His current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season and no extension has been agreed. It has been previously reported that there has been 'no panic' over his future.

However, it has now been reported by Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda that Chelsea have made the decision to trigger the option to extend the Spaniard's deal by a further year.

Barcelona have been showing interest as per other reports in Spain, however they are claimed to now have 'no chance' of landing the defender who will remain at Chelsea next summer.

Azpilicueta's contract situation is the first of four to be sorted out. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to leave for free next summer as negotiations continue with the pair. Thiago Silva's contract is also up and it remains unclear where his future lies.

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel will be pleased to have Azpilicueta still around at the club after throwing constant praise on his captain since his appointment at Chelsea back in January.

