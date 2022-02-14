Report: Chelsea Make Saul Niguez Decision as Atletico Madrid Return Nears

Saul Niguez is set to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of the season after Chelsea made the decision not to trigger the option to buy clause in his loan deal, according to reports.

The 27-year-old won his first trophy with the Blues since his Deadline Day loan arrival from Spain back in August.

Saul played 43 minutes in the Club World Cup final triumph after coming on in the second half as they claimed a 2-1 win over Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

He wrote post-match: "Grateful for the opportunity I was given in this competition. Chelsea come from being the best team in Europe, and today is the best in the world. Happy to become a part of this beautiful history. Let’s go for more!"

Saul could still win the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League before the end of his initial loan, which does include an option to buy clause at the end of the season.

He has made 16 appearances so far for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel this season, however it was unlikely that they would opt to trigger his clause for him to remain at Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis beyond the summer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Now as per Sport in Spain, via Sport Witness, Chelsea have made their decision over the midfielder's future. Saul is set to return to Spain this summer with the Blues deciding not to buy him on a permanent deal.

The deal to bring him to the capital permanently would cost between €40 and €50 million, as per the report, and with Saul expected to leave to go back to his home country, he now has an 'uncertain future' at Atletico.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube