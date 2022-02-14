Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Make Saul Niguez Decision as Atletico Madrid Return Nears

Saul Niguez is set to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of the season after Chelsea made the decision not to trigger the option to buy clause in his loan deal, according to reports.

The 27-year-old won his first trophy with the Blues since his Deadline Day loan arrival from Spain back in August.

Saul played 43 minutes in the Club World Cup final triumph after coming on in the second half as they claimed a 2-1 win over Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. 

He wrote post-match: "Grateful for the opportunity I was given in this competition. Chelsea come from being the best team in Europe, and today is the best in the world. Happy to become a part of this beautiful history. Let’s go for more!"

Saul could still win the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League before the end of his initial loan, which does include an option to buy clause at the end of the season. 

Read More

He has made 16 appearances so far for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel this season, however it was unlikely that they would opt to trigger his clause for him to remain at Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis beyond the summer. 

imago1009020520h

Now as per Sport in Spain, via Sport Witness, Chelsea have made their decision over the midfielder's future. Saul is set to return to Spain this summer with the Blues deciding not to buy him on a permanent deal. 

The deal to bring him to the capital permanently would cost between €40 and €50 million, as per the report, and with Saul expected to leave to go back to his home country, he now has an 'uncertain future' at Atletico. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009601414h
News

Report: Chelsea Make Saul Niguez Decision as Atletico Madrid Return Nears

just now
imago1009782470h
News

N'Golo Kante Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Chances of More Silverware During 2021/22 Season

1 hour ago
imago1009784374h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Brushes Off Chelsea Legend Talk After Club World Cup Glory

2 hours ago
imago1009655589h
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

3 hours ago
imago1009716097h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

4 hours ago
imago1009784351h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Need to Use Club World Cup Triumph as Motivation to Kick on in Premier League

4 hours ago
imago1009039317h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Convinced' They 'Will Not Fail' to Sign Jules Kounde

5 hours ago
imago1009114734h
News

Antonio Rudiger Admits Desire to Win Premier League Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

5 hours ago