Report: Chelsea Make Thomas Tuchel Decision Regarding Returning Players

Chelsea have made the decision to allow boss Thomas Tuchel to make judgements on players before any transfer moves for those returning to pre-season training, according to reports.

The returning loanees and players who did not feature in Euro 2020 or the Copa America have returned to training for Chelsea and now Tuchel will have the opportunity to assess his squad before the club make any decisions on players futures.

As per Football.London, the Gernak will 'make judgements' on players before decisions are taken on their long-term futures at Chelsea.

This news will come as a boost to many Chelsea players as they return for pre-season training with a fresh slate, looking to impress the new Blues boss.

A host of senior stars returned from their holidays to participate in pre-season, including Edouard Mendy, Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.



Several loanees rerturned too such as Matt Miazga, Davide Zappacosta, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah.

Everyone has the opportunity to impress Tuchel and work their way into his plans at Chelsea before the club become active in the transfer window.

Armando Broja also returned from loan and will be looking to impress as the Blues are said to be in the market for a striker, most notably showing interest in bringing in world-class striker Erling Haaland this summer.

However, Dortmund do not wish to sell their star and a 'massive bid' is necessary in order for Chelsea to stand a chance.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

