Report: Chelsea May Opt to Recall Billy Gilmour From Norwich City Loan Amid Injury Crisis

Chelsea could recall Billy Gilmour from his loan spell at Norwich City in January as the club face an injury crisis in midfield.

Thomas Tuchel's side were without a recognised senior central midfielder for their trip to Russia in midweek, opting to field Reece James alongside Ross Barkley in a pivot.

As per Goal, Gilmour could return to Chelsea in January as they look for more midfield options next month.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Scottish international was struggling for game time under former Canaries boss Daniel Farke but since the appointment of Dean Smith, he has started every game.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were looking to bring Gilmour back to the club in January due to his lack of game time but now it could be as he is needed in the Blues squad.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leeds United, Tuchel discussed his side's injury issues amid their poor recent form.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "We played in Zenit without any central midfielder who is used to play in central midfield. The same a bit for Watford. From here we go but still you find a lot of arguments for why it is like this. In the end we are not happy."

The Blues have a decision to make in the next transfer window, with Saul Niguez disappointing when being handed the opportunity so far this season.

Gilmour will have to wait to learn where he will be playing his football come the new year.

