Report: Chelsea Meeting With Other Sporting Director Candidates

IMAGO / Eibner

Report: Chelsea Meeting With Other Sporting Director Candidates

With RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund having second thoughts about a move to Stamford Bridge, the Blues are now pursing other options for their sporting director.

A move that was once thought to be a formality is now facing serious doubts. RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund is considering staying in Austria and now Chelsea are looking into other sporting director candidates. 

According to Matt Law, the 47-year-old was expected to move to Stamford Bridge following recent meetings but is now having second thoughts. He has been swayed by Salzburg's 'hardline' approach to his future and his recent agreement to a new 4-year deal. 

Christoph Freund

Law claims that the club has not totally given up on Freund, but that they are also pursuing other targets in the background. They are disappointed with the Austrian's likely change of heart but they are not having to completely start their search from scratch. 

Michael Edwards, formerly with Liverpool and credited with being one of the driving forces behind the Reds' recent resurgence, has been approached for the role but turned it down to his desire to take a full year off from football.

Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly wishes to have a permanent appointment before the World Cup, so the club can best position itself for the January transfer window. 

Freund's change of heart will make this difficult but there is certainly enough time to accomplish this. 

