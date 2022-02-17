Report: Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount Not Given Up on Carabao Cup Return Despite Ankle Injury

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount still believes he may be able to feature for his side in their Carabao Cup final on 27 February against Liverpool despite picking up an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old picked up the injury in his side's 2-1 Club World Cup win over Palmeiras last weekend.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea are now eyeing up the possibility of lifting their fourth trophy under manager Thomas Tuchel as they prepare to face Jurgen Klopp's side next Sunday.

As per the Telegraph, Mount has not given up on being fit enough to feature in his side's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The youngster picked up an ankle injury within 30 minutes of his side's Club World Cup final against Palmeiras before being substituted off to give Christian Pulisic his introduction.

It was reported that Mount's injury would see him miss out on two week's of action, meaning that he wouldn't be available for the EFL Cup final, which came as a significant blow to Thomas Tuchel's side.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

But the 23-year-old is keen to make his mark on what would be his eighth final in his senior career.

With eight assists already this season, Mount has created more chances than any other Chelsea player, having proved time and time again that he is irreplaceable for the European champions.

While he remains unlikely for his side's Champions League round of 16 tie with Lille on Tuesday next week, Tuchel will be desperately hoping he can recover in time for their clash on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube