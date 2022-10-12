Skip to main content
IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Must Wait For Michael Edwards

Chelsea have approached Michael Edwards for their Sporting Director position but must wait for the conclusion of his break from football.

Michael Edwards is a man in demand, and for good reason. He succeeded in helping to revitalize Liverpool and set them up for their recent successes. He has stepped away from football but that has not stymied the Blues' interest in him.

Chelsea are currently without a Sporting Director and Edwards is one of their primary candidates to fill this position.. According to Ben Jacobs, the Blues will have to bide their time should they wish to bring him on board at Stamford Bridge. 

Todd Boehly

Jacobs stated on Tuesday that he has been informed that the Englishman 'remains intent' on seeing out his planned break from football following stepping away from Liverpool. 

Edwards has reportedly been 'blown away' by Chelsea's project under Todd Boehly and has been made an 'incredible offer' but this has not been enough to sway him to cut his break short. 

Todd Boehly

The Blues are pursuing other candidates but they still hold out hope that Edwards will change his mind. They have not entirely ruled him out despite his rejections, as they see these as being down to timing rather than a lack of desire to join the club. 

The club are in no rush to hire a new Sporting Director, which could work in their favor in their pursuit of Edwards. There is no guarantee he changes his mind in the future, but he is worth the potential wait given his track record with Liverpool. 

