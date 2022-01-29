Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Not Expected' to Stand in Way of Edwards & Barry's Reunion With Lampard at Everton

Chelsea are not expected to stand in the way of coaches Joe Edwards and Anthony Barry if they wish to join Frank Lampard at Everton, according to reports.

The pair worked under Lampard during his time at Chelsea and could join him in Merseyside.

As per Telegraph Football, Chelsea will not stand in the way of the pair if they wish to leave Stamford Bridge.

Edwards is set to be approached and offered the assistant manager job at Everton under Lampard, who has decided against working with Jody Morris following their time together at Chelsea.

Barry completed his coaching badges with Lampard and 'may feel he owes' the manager after appointing him at Chelsea.

Former Blues coach Chris Jones is set to join the backroom staff too, whilst another ex-Chelsea man Paul Clement could join Everton.

Edwards has been part of the coaching staff since 2004, retiring as a player as he began coaching at a young age with the Academy.

He has come on leaps and bounds and cemented his place as part of Chelsea's coaching staff, so it remains to be seen as to whether he could be tempted to depart for a promotion as Lampard's assistant manager at Everton.

Barry's reputation has led to approaches from Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers but decided to stay at Chelsea, however he could be tempted to move to Everton as a former player.

Lampard is set to be announced as the new Toffee's boss on Sunday and could take several coaches with him from Chelsea.

