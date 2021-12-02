Report: Chelsea Not Willing to Let Hakim Ziyech Join Barcelona Until Champions League Fate Decided

Chelsea are not yet willing to entertain the idea of Hakim Ziyech joining Barcelona until their fate in the Champions League has been decided, according to reports.

The Blues attacker has been unable to secure a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI and there has been speculation over his future at the club.

La Liga giants Barcelona are believed to be one of the club's interested in signing him in the January transfer window, but talks have recently stalled.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, Chelsea do not want to sell Ziyech to Barcelona until the Spanish club's fate in the Champions League has finalised.

They are due to play 2020 winners Bayern Munich next week in the final game of tournament's group stage, knowing that they need to win in order to qualify or they risk being demoted to the Europa League.

A decision on the Moroccan's future at the Blues will therefore not be decided until the group stage has concluded.

The report suggests that this is due to the fact that Chelsea would not want to strengthen a rival for the Champions League title, meaning a win for Barcelona next Wednesday could make a move very difficult.

Ziyech joined the Blues from Ajax last summer, with his impressive performances for the Dutch side attracting a lot of interest from some of Europe's other top clubs.

However he has appeared to have struggled with life in the Premier League, and there have therefore been doubts cast over his future at the European Champions.

Despite this the Moroccan has been crucial in some of Chelsea's previous games, with his goal against Watford on Wednesday night proving to be the winner.

