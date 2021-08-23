Report: Chelsea Offer New Contracts to Antonio Rüdiger And Andreas Christensen

Chelsea have offered contract extensions to Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen ahead of the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Blues are seeking the signature of Sevilla star Jules Koundé, and are expected to table an official bid for the 22-year-old in the coming days.

However, despite strengthening their squad by the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million, the Champions League winners are keen to tie down some of their key players to longer contracts.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

According to The Telegraph, Rüdiger and Christensen have been offered renewed contracts amid uncertainty surrounding the defensive duo's future(s) at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being frozen out of the first-team setup under former boss Frank Lampard, Rüdiger was handed a new lease of life at Chelsea following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January.

The former AS Roma man amassed 34 outings across all competitions last term, playing a key role in his side's route to Champions League glory and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The Germany international revealed ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal in early August that discussions had begun with the club over the possibility of extending his stay in west London.

Christensen, who made 27 appearances across all competitions over the course of the previous campaign, remains a solid backup option to Thiago Silva, whose game-time will be carefully managed by the club in his second season at Chelsea.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube