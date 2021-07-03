Report: Chelsea Open Contract Talks With Andreas Christensen Over New Deal

Chelsea have initiated new contract talks with defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has flourished since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel which saw him come in from the cold following Frank Lampard's departure in January.

Christensen was rarely used under Lampard during the 2020/21 campaign but the Dane 'worked hard' to force his way into contention. He came on for Thiago Silva in the Champions League final back in May as the Blues went onto clinch European glory.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Now he is set to be rewarded with a new contract. As per the Athletic, the club have 'initiated talks' over an extension for Christensen.

His current deal expires next summer and it's claimed director Marina Granovskaia has 'little leverage' in the talks.

READ MORE: Why Andreas Christensen deserves a new Chelsea contract

Christensen is currently away on international duty with Denmark at the European Championships but will return to Cobham for pre-season later this month ahead of the new season.

(Photo by Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

Back in April, Christensen expressed his desire to stay at Chelsea, calling Stamford Bridge his 'second home' after Denmark.

"I’ve shown that I’m here for the long run," Christensen said over his intentions to stay at Chelsea. "I’ve been here almost nine, 10 years now.

"I’ve never doubted my decision [to come to Chelsea] and I’ve always been here for the long run. I accept that the club sometimes changes managers, and that can make it hard to always be in the team.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"After the loan spell [at Borussia Monchengladbach] I came back and played a good amount and since then it’s been a bit in and out, but it’s nice at the moment to play back-to-back games and my confidence is growing with each game.

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube