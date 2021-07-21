Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Jorginho Over Contract Extension

The midfielder is set to extend his stay.

Chelsea have opened talks with Euro 2020 winning midfielder Jorginho, according to reports.

The Italian has been impressive for both club and country over the past year.

As per Fabrizio Romano via his Here We Go podcast, Chelsea have opened contract talks with Jorginho.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Speaking on his podcast, Romano said: “Chelsea are working on Jorginho’s contract as one of the priorities this summer and the coming months,

“They want to Jorginho to stay. He has a contract until 2023 but they are already talking with him over a potential extension.

“It will take some time because Chelsea usually works with calm in these situations.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 29-year-old is currently on holiday in Brazil, where he bumped into Thiago Silva.

The Brazillian Silva sent Jorginho a congratulations message following the Italian's international triumph.

Jorginho impressed for Italy, earning himself a place in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament.

Jorginho was one of five Italian players to make it into the team and was a vital part of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad and has also been linked with winning the Ballon d'Or.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has previously backed Jorginho for the Ballon d'Or, saying: “If Italy were to win the European Championship, it is clear that he would become one (a favourite for the award),

"He is a refined player, probably not understandable by everyone. You have to set your eyes on him and only watch him in the game. He is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is its greatness.”



With Jorginho set to stay at Chelsea following an impressive display at Euro 2020, the 29-year-old will be looking to push on next season and play his part as Chelsea look to challenge for the title next season as his agent, Joao Santos said: “He’s staying at Chelsea after the Euros. Tuchel trusts Jorginho and he’ll be part of the team next season.”

However, contract negotiations may remain slow as the Blues' midfielder has a deal that expires in 2023.

