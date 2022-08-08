Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract

Chelsea's number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been one of the best additions to Tuchel's Chelsea squad since joining the Blues back in 2020.

According to Dharmesh Sheth from Sky Sports, Mendy's representatives are in talks with the club over a new contract. It has been reported that Chelsea is willing to offer Mendy's camp exactly what the 30-year-old wants.

IMAGO / ANP

Mendy still has three years on his current contract and has no desire to leave the club after two good seasons.

In the two seasons of being here, the 30-year-old has helped Chelsea to win the club's second ever Champions League whilst keeping a record-breaking nine clean sheets in the process.

The Senegalese keeper joined the club from Rennes after Chelsea legend Petr Cech recommended him.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Since coming in, Mendy has taken the number one spot off Kepa Arrizabalaga who signed for Chelsea as the most expensive keeper in the world.

Arrizabalga signed for the Blues back in 2018 as a promising young keeper however, the 27-year-old failed to really live up to his expectations at the club after a few embarrassing moments.

Now the Spanish keeper has been closely linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge with Napoli being the likely destination.

Read More Chelsea News