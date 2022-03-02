Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Looking to Transfer Part of Wealth to UAE

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has spent time in the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks, with a view to transferring part of his wealth there, according to reports.

As per the latest reports, Abramovich is now inviting bids for the club this week as he comes under further pressure over possible sanctions to his assets and finances following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And now, Sportsmail have revealed that the Russian owner has spent time in the UAE as he could transfer part of his wealth to the Middle East.

It emerged on Tuesday that Abramovich is attempting to sell his portfolio of London properties, with it now being reported that he has spent time in the UAE as he could transfer his wealth there.

Abramovich has been claimed to list his Kensington property, worth around £125 million, up for sale this week.

This makes it clear that he is preparing an exit strategy, if he is to sell Chelsea.

Abramovich tried to hand over the 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to the trustees of the charitable foundation to distance himself from the club, and to protect the Blues from any speculation and uncertainty.

But no deal has been agreed to transfer the stewardship over, with talks still ongoing.

The most recent reports have linked Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss with the club, and the 86-year-old is backed by an American consortium, who could be the next owners of Chelsea.

It was previously reported that Abramovich wanted £4 billion to part ways with his club, where he has won every trophy possible since being in charge.

